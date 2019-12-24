Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0055 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA RETL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,673. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

