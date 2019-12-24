Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0055 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Shares of NYSEARCA RETL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,673. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15.
Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.