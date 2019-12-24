Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

NYSEARCA:UBOT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

