Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KORU traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.24. 89,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,970. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $33.08.

