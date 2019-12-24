Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares Declares — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:HIBL)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0588 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.98. 9,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

