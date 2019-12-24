Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0139 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:LABD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $62.25.

