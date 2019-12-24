Direxion Daily Total Bond Market Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SAGG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Direxion Daily Total Bond Market Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SAGG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0806 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of SAGG traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 526. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83. Direxion Daily Total Bond Market Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $31.89.

