Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $55.08. 30,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,054. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.