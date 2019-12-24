Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWLS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWLS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4185 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

RWLS traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.57. Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average is $59.27.

