DMarket Price Up 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, DMarket has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. One DMarket token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002482 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, YoBit, Bittrex and IDEX. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00183341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.01178251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00116803 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

