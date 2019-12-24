DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

NYSE:DNP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,635. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.