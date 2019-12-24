DraftCoin Hits Market Cap of $34,081.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded down 42.4% against the dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. DraftCoin has a market cap of $34,081.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000204 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

