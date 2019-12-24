Dragon Coins (DRG) Market Cap Reaches $17.79 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $17.79 million and approximately $39,741.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00181999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.01174359 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00116819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Liquid and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

