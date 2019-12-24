Droneshield (ASX:DRO) Trading Up 3.9%

Droneshield Limited (ASX:DRO)’s share price was up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.27 ($0.19) and last traded at A$0.27 ($0.19), approximately 175,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.26 ($0.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 million and a P/E ratio of -8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.31.

Droneshield Company Profile (ASX:DRO)

DroneShield Limited engages in the development and commercialization of hardware and software technology for drone detection and security worldwide. The company's drone security solutions protect people, organizations, and critical infrastructures from the intrusion of drones. Its products include DroneGun Tactical, a countermeasure against a range of drone models; DroneSentinel, an ideal detection solution in any environment facing UAS threats; DroneSentry that integrates company's suite of sensors and countermeasures in a unified platform deployable in permanent or temporary installations; DroneCannon RW, a counterdrone defeat solution; DroneNode, a covert counter-drone defense solution; and DroneShield Complete, a real time monitoring solution for local drone activity.

