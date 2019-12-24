Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Stock Price Down 5%

Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.14, 1,103,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 237% from the average session volume of 327,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dropcar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Dropcar had a negative net margin of 224.52% and a negative return on equity of 236.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter.

About Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR)

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

