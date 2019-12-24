DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $128.32

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.32 and traded as high as $130.18. DTE Energy shares last traded at $128.64, with a volume of 27,366 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $134.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.09.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.38.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,157.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,783,000 after acquiring an additional 642,322 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 24.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 300,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,937,000 after acquiring an additional 58,732 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 144.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.