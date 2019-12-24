DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $0.0744 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $317,387.00 and $431.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00001019 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022358 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011792 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009845 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000652 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

