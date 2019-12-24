Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DUC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.15. 39,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,590. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

