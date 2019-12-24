East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.42

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.42 and traded as high as $49.19. East West Bancorp shares last traded at $49.13, with a volume of 11,517 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.68.
In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 768.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
About East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
