East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.42

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.42 and traded as high as $49.19. East West Bancorp shares last traded at $49.13, with a volume of 11,517 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.68.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $421.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 768.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.