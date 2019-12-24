Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.43 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), 1,060,110 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,412% from the average session volume of 70,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.12).

Separately, Cenkos Securities assumed coverage on Eden Research in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $19.17 million and a P/E ratio of -43.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.33.

In other news, insider Sean M. Smith purchased 114,313 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,145.04 ($12,029.78).

About Eden Research (LON:EDEN)

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease control, soil pest, protected glass house crops, and post-harvest applications.

