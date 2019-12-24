EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Shares Up 2.4%

EDP Renovaveis SA (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) rose 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30, approximately 670 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on EDP Renovaveis in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

