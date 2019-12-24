Edward J. Hejlek Sells 15,000 Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) SVP Edward J. Hejlek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $572,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TCDA stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.82. 334,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,815. Tricida Inc has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a current ratio of 15.48.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). Analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 price target on Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 69.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,901,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tricida by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,639,000 after purchasing an additional 740,141 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tricida by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,424,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,212,000 after buying an additional 643,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tricida by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,314,000 after buying an additional 486,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tricida by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,984,000 after buying an additional 447,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

