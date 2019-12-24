Elastos (ELA) Market Cap Reaches $24.94 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00019930 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and BCEX. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $24.94 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elastos has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00183341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.01178251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00116803 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,250,495 coins and its circulating supply is 17,079,776 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, BCEX, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

