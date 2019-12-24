Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) to Issue $0.45 Annual Dividend

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4549 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

EMQQ traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,151. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $35.86.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.