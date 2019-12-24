Esports Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GMBL) Shares Up 14.7%

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (OTCMKTS:GMBL)’s share price traded up 14.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39, 10,249 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 20,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. It offers bet exchange style wagering, player VS player betting, and on professional esports events. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc in May 2017.

