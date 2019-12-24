Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Up 6.6%

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.06, 2,998,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 1,498,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $639.64 million, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 94.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

