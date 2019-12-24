Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Exponent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti lifted their target price on Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $69.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,008 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $508,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,876.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $592,465.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,411 shares of company stock worth $5,799,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 1,710.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Exponent in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Exponent by 787.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

