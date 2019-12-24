F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $163.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $192.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Monday, October 21st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of F5 Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.18.

FFIV stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $121.36 and a 1 year high of $173.44. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.87.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $1,386,284.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,569,918.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $858,782.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $3,028,635. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 326.9% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 39,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $7,925,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 59.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 158,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,788 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 50.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

