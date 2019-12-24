Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.87

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $2.09. Fang shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 2,642 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $179.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fang had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $67.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fang in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fang by 22.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fang during the second quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fang by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,321,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,904 shares during the period. 37.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fang Company Profile (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

