FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.13.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Edward Jones lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $184.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,385,950 over the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $970,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 2,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in FedEx by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.69. 4,367,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,280. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.53. FedEx has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

