Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) Receives GBX 6,395.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,395.58 ($84.13).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 6,560 ($86.29) price target (up previously from GBX 6,200 ($81.56)) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 6,480 ($85.24) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In related news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,523 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,583 ($86.60), for a total transaction of £166,089.09 ($218,480.78).

Shares of FERG stock traded up GBX 86 ($1.13) on Monday, reaching GBX 7,002 ($92.11). The stock had a trading volume of 427,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,008. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,028 ($92.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,752.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,166.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

