First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 78,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,132. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Busey has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in First Busey by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Busey by 16.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 12.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

