First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised First Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. First Financial has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $636.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.91.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Martin acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at $38,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

