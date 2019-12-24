First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 31st

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $60.14. The stock had a trading volume of 333,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,383. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.11.

