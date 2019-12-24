Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) shares rose 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.36, approximately 435,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 387,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FPRX shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $147.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.08). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 921.30% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The company had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 525,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,969,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 25,560 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $1,261,897.20. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,633,133 shares of company stock valued at $14,744,110. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,691.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.