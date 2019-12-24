Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) traded up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.67, 2,532,606 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,947,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $585.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Fortuna Silver Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 1,349,685 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 929,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 204,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.