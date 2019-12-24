Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce $57.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.30 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $53.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $243.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.14 million to $245.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $262.24 million, with estimates ranging from $260.33 million to $265.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $65.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE:FC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,289. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $487.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth $2,387,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 355,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,344 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3,847.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

