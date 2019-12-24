Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Frontdoor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frontdoor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.93. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.14 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 11.23%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter worth about $83,645,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter valued at about $59,058,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,572,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,549,000 after purchasing an additional 531,642 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

