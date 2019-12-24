FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.75

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.75 and traded as high as $111.86. FTI Consulting shares last traded at $111.24, with a volume of 3,102 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCN. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $130.00 target price on FTI Consulting and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.22.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $593.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.48 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

