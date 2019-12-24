FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.36

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.36 and traded as high as $48.61. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $48.58, with a volume of 11,726 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.46.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

