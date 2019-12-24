Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives $19.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 559,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.00. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,511,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,118,000 after buying an additional 348,292 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,372,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

