Fusion (FSN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.03 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Fusion has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and $2.03 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Cobinhood, Hotbit and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000371 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,116.69 or 0.97078410 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Liquid, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

