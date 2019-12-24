GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GDS from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of GDS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. GDS has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.14 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GDS during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,112,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,944,000 after buying an additional 1,220,022 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 987,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 789,363 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in GDS by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,467,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,798,000 after buying an additional 610,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

