GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GDS from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of GDS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.
Shares of GDS stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. GDS has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.14 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.
