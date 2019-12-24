Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Achieves Market Cap of $776,617.00

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and FCoin. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $776,617.00 and approximately $29,285.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

