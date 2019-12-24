General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIS. ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.56.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.