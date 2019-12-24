GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Get GENFIT S A/ADR alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GENFIT S A/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NASDAQ:GNFT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.20. 45,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.45. GENFIT S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at $889,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth $699,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 51.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 4.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 199,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GENFIT S A/ADR (GNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.