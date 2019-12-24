Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.18, approximately 65,825 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,063,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,436,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 93.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,083,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 1,005,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 191.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 785,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,020,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,967,000 after acquiring an additional 748,979 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 126.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 577,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.