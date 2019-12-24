Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.18, approximately 65,825 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,063,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,436,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 93.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,083,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 1,005,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 191.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 785,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,020,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,967,000 after acquiring an additional 748,979 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 126.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 577,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.
Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
