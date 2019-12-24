GeoCoin (GEO) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002281 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $531,816.00 and $12.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00555120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000907 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00085310 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013657 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008327 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

