Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54

Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $1.46. Geodrill shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 4,300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $63.79 million and a P/E ratio of 13.27.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$26.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Geodrill Ltd will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

