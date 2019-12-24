GINcoin (GIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,250.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $64,919.00 and $1,250.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,313.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.01769058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.66 or 0.02609448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00561222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00634401 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00054173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00388435 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,884,947 coins and its circulating supply is 7,884,937 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

