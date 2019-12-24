Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.36 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) will report sales of $19.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $19.53 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $14.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $69.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.27 million to $69.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $85.15 million, with estimates ranging from $77.05 million to $88.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,368,000 after buying an additional 907,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 364,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 75,168 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 639,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 439.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 491,778 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMRE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,421. The stock has a market cap of $485.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

